Return intention survey of Nigerian refugees in Niger: Diffa region (March 2022)

Background:

• Finding durable solutions for displaced communities is an integral part of UNHCR's work and mandate, which includes the voluntary return of refugees back to their country of origin, in safety and dignity. Voluntary return is a fundamental right of every refugee.

• As of 31 December 2021, 130,023 Nigerian refugees are registered in the Diffa region, mainly from the federal states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa. Amongst them, nearly 26,000 refugees are based in the Sayam Forage camp, established in 2014.

• The signing of a Tripartite Agreement between the two governments (Niger and Nigeria) and UNHCR is being finalised to ensure the voluntary return of refugees in dignity and security. As a basis for the agreement, a survey has been planned to better understand and to quantify the intentions of Nigerian refugees to return to Niger, once all the conditions are met.

Objectives:

• The overall objective of the survey is to examine the intentions, and to provide reliable data to ensure the return of refugees, if they wish, in dignity and safety, and to better guide decisions and actions by all involved stakeholders.

• UNHCR, as part of its participatory approach, believes strongly in listening to refugee men, women, girls, and boys, and guides its decisions and actions based on their expressed hopes, wishes, and intentions.

Methodology:

• The NGO Development, Equity, Sustainability and Innovation (DEDI) was asked by UNHCR and CNE to carry out a survey on the return intentions of Nigerian refugees in the Diffa region.1 The survey took place between August and September 2021.

• The survey was conducted at nine refugees-hosting sites, including Sayam Forage camp and conducted on an individual level, targeting people who are able to answer the questions, and who are at least 18 years old. The total population eligible to participate in the survey was 48,130 and a total of 6,668 refugees, of whom 3,573 were women (54%) and 3,088 men (46%) were finally being interviewed.