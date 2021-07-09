Research Terms of Reference: Support to the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster in Niger, GLO2103 (June 2021, V1)

2. Rationale

2.1 Background

The recent humanitarian crisis in the Central Sahel, underpinned by escalating violence and insecurity in parts of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, has exacerbated the long-term development challenges. Across Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, only 16%, 13% and 5% of the population use the Internet according to 2019 data from the International Telecommunication Union. In order to address those issues, which perpetuate the poverty cycle, the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC), aims at supporting the humanitarian response in the Sahel by strengthening the resilience of affected populations across the region through increasing access to technology.

2.2 Intended impact

Through donor support and in collaboration with partners, the ETC proposes to formalize a multi-year, multi-country programme to set up sustainable communications technology infrastructure and related services in Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali. The scope of the interventions falls within the Cluster’s humanitarian response mandate and meets the international call to action to “provide humanitarian assistance for an immediate coordinated response to the needs of the population while helping to strengthen the resilience of communities.” In order to provide a solid evidence base for the design, monitoring and evaluation of the intervention, REACH will support a series of assessment and M&E activities throughout the intervention implementation lifespan.