The Republic of the Niger Project profile: Providing emergency assistance and strengthening the resilience of vulnerable farming households affected by the 2019 cereal production deficits and floods

Targeted beneficiaries: 46 200 households; female-headed households will be prioritized

Budget required: USD 5.6 million

Implementation period: 1 January 2020− 31 December 2020

Intervention area: extremely vulnerable municipalities in all regions

Implementing partners: technical agricultural services, Food Crisis Prevention and Management, Ministry of Humanitarian Action, and national and international non-governmental organizations

Context

In 2019, the Niger faced increased insecurity, particularly in the Dia region and areas along the border with Burkina Faso and Mali, mainly Tahoua and Tillabery, which add to the country’s structural vulnerabilities. This has severely aected agricultural production, increasing the levels of food insecurity among conflict-aected communities.

Furthermore, floods and phytosanitary pressure led to low production in Dia, Dosso and Maradi. The 2019 harvest resulted in a 12-percent decline in agricultural production compared with the previous year. As a result, about 1.9 million people are projected to be in severe acute food insecurity in June−August 2020.