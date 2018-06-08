Report of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons on her mission to the Niger (A/HRC/38/39/Add.3)
Human Rights Council
Thirty-eighth session
18 June–6 July 2018
Agenda item 3
Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development
The Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, paid an official visit to the Niger from 18 to 24 March 2018, at the invitation of the Government and pursuant to her mandate set out in resolution 32/11 of the Human Rights Council.
The Niger is facing a humanitarian upheaval and a growing internal displacement crisis in the vicinity of its borders with Mali and Nigeria. While the Government of the Niger has responded to the extent that its limited resources and capacity permit, more concerted efforts are needed at the institutional and legislative levels. The Special Rapporteur encourages the Government of the Niger to draw lessons from the situation in Diffa and urgently to develop a strategy for the comprehensive protection of and assistance to internally displaced persons, in particular in Tillabéri. The Special Rapporteur encourages the international community to work together with the Niger in a dependable manner with a view to resolving the crisis of internal displacement in the country.
I. Introduction
In accordance with the mandate entrusted to her by the Human Rights Council in its resolution 32/11, and at the invitation of the Government of the Niger, the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, undertook an official visit to the Niger from 19 to 24 March 2018 to investigate the situation of internally displaced persons in the country.
The main objectives of the visit were to collect first-hand information on the situation of internally displaced persons, the difficulties encountered in protecting them, and the challenges and opportunities arising in finding sustainable solutions. The Special Rapporteur also wished to engage in a dialogue with the representatives of the Government and local authorities on the legislative and institutional measures that have been put in place to respond to internal displacement.
During her visit, the Special Rapporteur had meetings with the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights; the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Public Security, Decentralization and Customary and Religious Affairs; the Minister of Humanitarian Action and Disaster Management; officials of the DirectorateGeneral for Civil Registration, Migration and Refugees; the steering committee for the drafting of a bill on internally displaced persons; the National Human Rights Commission;
United Nations agencies and non-governmental organizations. She also had meetings with the local authorities in the regions of Diffa and Tillabéri, including representatives of regional directorates, the governors of those two regions, and the prefects and mayors of Banibangou and Ayorou in Tillabéri region and representatives of the defence and security forces deployed in that region. She also had meetings with recently displaced persons in Tillabéri region and visited internal displacement sites in Diffa region, in order to gain a better understanding of their circumstances, their specific needs, their concerns relating to protection and their expectations. She regrets not having been able to visit other internal displacement sites in the regions of Tillabéri and Diffa owing to security considerations at the time of the visit.
The Special Rapporteur expresses her sincere gratitude to the Government of the Niger and to local authorities for their full cooperation both before and during the visit. She looks forward to the continuation of a fruitful dialogue with the Government and other stakeholders on the implementation of the recommendations set out in the present report.
She would also like to thank all her interlocutors, in particular the internally displaced persons themselves, who were kind enough to share their experiences, needs and aspirations for the future.
The Special Rapporteur also wishes to thank the Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for the United Nations in the Niger, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), who spared no effort in making the necessary organizational and material preparations for her visit and ensuring its smooth conduct. She would also like to thank the country team for humanitarian action and the members of the Working Group on Protection (Protection Cluster) for their cooperation and sharing of information during her visit.
In the present report, the Special Rapporteur focuses on the situation of internally displaced persons in Diffa region, in the south-east of the Niger, and the latest situation in Tillabéri region, in the west along the border with Mali.