Report of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons on her mission to the Niger (A/HRC/38/39/Add.3)

Human Rights Council

Thirty-eighth session

18 June–6 July 2018

Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

The Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, paid an official visit to the Niger from 18 to 24 March 2018, at the invitation of the Government and pursuant to her mandate set out in resolution 32/11 of the Human Rights Council.

The Niger is facing a humanitarian upheaval and a growing internal displacement crisis in the vicinity of its borders with Mali and Nigeria. While the Government of the Niger has responded to the extent that its limited resources and capacity permit, more concerted efforts are needed at the institutional and legislative levels. The Special Rapporteur encourages the Government of the Niger to draw lessons from the situation in Diffa and urgently to develop a strategy for the comprehensive protection of and assistance to internally displaced persons, in particular in Tillabéri. The Special Rapporteur encourages the international community to work together with the Niger in a dependable manner with a view to resolving the crisis of internal displacement in the country.

I. Introduction