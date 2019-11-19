Renewed commitment to implementing child rights

The Government of Niger publicly renewed its commitment to the full implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child

By Lalaina Fatratra Andriamasinoro

NIAMEY (Niger), 19 November 2019 - At a press conference hosted by children, HE Brigi Rafini, Prime Minister, Head of Government, publicly renewed and symbolically signed the commitment of the Government of Niger to the full implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“We make the following pledge directly to Niger’s children: we reaffirm our steadfast commitment to upholding and protecting the rights and principles enshrined within the Convention, and to identifying and taking concrete, actionable and time-bound steps towards its full implementation” says Brigi Rafini, before symbolically signing the renewal of commitment.

Having taken on the role of journalists on this occasion, the children asked a series of questions to the Prime Minister about the realization of their rights, ranging from the question of education to the rights to health care, as well as the issue of child protection in conflict zones and the issue of street children.

On 20th November 1989, world leaders made a historic commitment to the world’s children by adopting the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child – an international agreement on childhood. It’s become the most widely ratified human rights treaty in history and has helped transform children’s lives around the world.

Niger has ratified the Convention in 1990. The country has made significant progress in advancing children’s and women’s rights. Children are less likely to die from preventable diseases than in the past. Being able to go to school is now a reality for many more children. But still not every child gets to enjoy a full childhood.

The year 2019 is an important one as the world celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Convention and the progress that has been made in the advancement of children’s rights to date. Following discussions among UN member states, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution calling on member states to accelerate their efforts to promote the rights of the child. Member States were invited to publicly renew their commitment to the full implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child and to a global pledge, entitled "A global pledge: For every child, every right"

“World Children’s Day is UNICEF’s annual day of action for children, by children. This celebration is a unique moment for the current generation to demand that leaders from government, partners, business and communities fulfil their commitments and take action for child rights now, once and for all.” Says Dr. Dr. Félicité Tchibindat, UNICEF Representative in Niger on this occasion.