Regional Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Central Sahel & Liptako Gourma - Monthly Dashboard #21, 28 September 2021

The Central Sahel area, and in particular the Liptako Gourma region, which borders Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, is affected by a complex crisis involving growing competition over dwindling resources; climatic variability; demographic pressure; high levels of poverty; disaffection and a lack of livelihood opportunities; communal tensions; the absence of state institutions and basic services; and violence related to organized crime and Non-State Armed Groups. The crisis has led to the death of an estimated 5,000 people in 2020 (as of 31 August) and triggered significant displacement of populations in the four affected countries. As of 28 September 2021, 2,074,095 individuals have been displaced, including 1,889,129 Internally Displaced Persons (91% of the displaced population) and 184,966 Refugees (9% of the displaced population). Seventy per cent of the displaced population (1,445,712 individuals) were located in Burkina Faso, while 16 per cent resided in Mali (337,798 individuals), 11 per cent in Niger (219,152 individuals) and 3 per cent in Mauritania (71,433 individuals).