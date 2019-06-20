Reaching the last child: In Niger, frontline health workers deliver lifesaving vaccines no matter how difficult it is to reach the last child

By Islamane Abdou

Some children live in places that are harder to reach with polio vaccines than others. In Niger, frontline health workers deliver lifesaving vaccines no matter how difficult it is to reach the last child. Multiple advocacy and social mobilization efforts are underway to mobilize parents and communities.

With support from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, millions of children were reached with polio vaccine across the country during the National Immunization Days conducted all across the country in June. And this time, the campaign was coupled with Vitamin A Supplementation and deworming thanks to the support of La Fondation L’Occitane and the Canadian International Development Agency.

