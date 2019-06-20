20 Jun 2019

Reaching the last child: In Niger, frontline health workers deliver lifesaving vaccines no matter how difficult it is to reach the last child

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 20 Jun 2019 View Original
© UNICEF Niger/2019/Islamane
© UNICEF Niger/2019/Islamane

By Islamane Abdou

Some children live in places that are harder to reach with polio vaccines than others. In Niger, frontline health workers deliver lifesaving vaccines no matter how difficult it is to reach the last child. Multiple advocacy and social mobilization efforts are underway to mobilize parents and communities.

With support from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, millions of children were reached with polio vaccine across the country during the National Immunization Days conducted all across the country in June. And this time, the campaign was coupled with Vitamin A Supplementation and deworming thanks to the support of La Fondation L’Occitane and the Canadian International Development Agency.

Watch the video here

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.