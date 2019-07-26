Rapid Briefing Note: Niger - Maradi Niamey, 27 June 2019

CRISIS CONTEXT

Following a deterioration of the security situation in North-West Nigeria, almost 25,000 Nigerian refugees have fled to the department of Guidan Roumdji, in the Maradi region of Niger, between April and June 2019.1 The majority of refugees are reportedly women and children.

The displaced population originates from villages in the state of Sokoto, Nigeria, within a range of 2km from the Nigerien border, and have settled in close proximity to the border.3 Reportely, the border remains porous and risks of incursions of armed groups remain considerable.3 Most refugees do not have the intention to leave until security has been restored in their home villages.3 In the absence of displacement sites, refugees are staying with host families in Nigerien villages2,3,4. Yet, many host families face difficulties in coping with the recent influx of refugees, as these families often already lack access to basic services.2,5

This briefing note presents findings from a rapid assessment on the humanitarian situation, conducted in a 24-hour timeframe following an alert raised as part of the Migration Emergency Response Fund (MERF) on 25 June. The findings are based on secondary data and 3 Key Informant (KI) interviews carried out from 25-27 June and should be considered as indicative, providing a general overview of the humanitarian situation and needs of the refugee population.

KEY PRIORITIES

Food security and nutrition The arrival of the Nigerian refugees coincides with the lean season in Maradi, aggravating access to food for the most vulnerable households.

WASH and health Host and displaced populations face limited access to drinking water and latrines. As health services are limited, diseases might not be treated in a timely manner, while psycho-social support is needed to assist refugees with processing traumas.

Shelter Although most refugees are hosted by local families, a number of them do not have access to shelter and sleep outside in the open instead.