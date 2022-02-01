Quarterly Mixed Migration Update West Africa, Quarter 4, 2021

Key Updates

Nigerian refugees in Niger’s Tahoua region: Violence by groups of armed bandits in the vicinity of Sabon Birni in Nigeria’s Sokoto state spurred 11,500 Nigerians to flee to Niger’s Tahoua region in November. They joined 3,500 other Nigerian refugees in the region who had been there since September.

Voluntary repatriation to Côte d’Ivoire: Some 17,118 people were repatriated to Côte d’Ivoire from neighboring countries, mainly Liberia, from the beginning of October through 23 December. Increased repatriations coincided with the decision by UNHCR to end refugee status for people from Côte d’Ivoire, which will take effect at the end of June 2022.

Cross border displacement from Cameroon: An estimated 100,000 people from the Far North region of Cameroon arrived in Chad in December following clashes between herders and fishermen related to competition over scarce water. The overwhelming majority of these refugees were women and children.

Canary Islands arrivals and deaths in 2021: The Atlantic Route continued its prominence in 2021, with approximately 22,316 arrivals in the Canary Islands, very similar to the total for 2020 (23,023). However, the number of deaths on this route was higher than in 2020, with estimates ranging from 955 to 4,404 (compared to 850 to 2,170 in 2020).

Expulsions from Algeria to Niger: According to the NGO Alarme Phone Sahara, in the fourth quarter of 2021 approximately 6,647 refugees and migrants were expelled from Algeria to Niger. Alarme Phone Sahara estimates that 25,396 refugees and migrants were expelled from Algeria to Niger in 2021, an increase over the 2021 estimate of 22,631.