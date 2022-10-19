Quarterly Mixed Migration Update West Africa, Quarter 3, 2022

Key Updates

• European migration cooperation with Niger: Mid-July in Brussels, Niger and the European Union launched an operational partnership to combat migrant smuggling. Amongst other objectives, this adaptive partnership aims to build on the model of the Joint Investigation Team and implement new sensitization campaigns on the dangers of irregular migration. On the same day, a working arrangement between Frontex and EUCAP-Sahel was signed in the presence of the Minister of Interior of Niger. Another working arrangement between Frontex and Niger remains under discussion. Meanwhile, in Niamey, the International Center for Migration Policy and Development (ICMPD) signed a Seat Agreement with Niger, which will help to "define and strengthen the relationship between ICMPD and the government of Niger" and will assist in the development of ICMPD's interventions in Niger.

• Pace of Canary Islands arrivals slows: According to the Spanish Ministry of Interior, 12,506 people had arrived irregularly by sea in the Canary Islands from 1 January - 30 September 2022. This is a 5% reduction in arrivals so far this year compared to the same period in 2021. Notably, this quarter marks a deceleration in the pace of arrivals, as arrival figures at the end of the second quarter 2022 were 26% higher than in 2021, and at the end of the first quarter they were 71% higher than in 2021.

• Expulsions to Niger continue: The NGO Alarme Phone Sahara estimated that at least 4,747 people were expelled from Algeria to Niger during August and September. About half of those who were expelled were Nigerien nationals, and the rest held different sub-Saharan African nationalities, primarily hailing from Mali, Guinea and other West African countries.

• ECOWAS mission to Niger: In late September, ECOWAS sent a high-level delegation to Niger to look into the situation of migrants stranded there - many of whom had been expelled from Algeria - with the aim of proposing “an appropriate recovery and reintegration plan for these migrants." The delegation issued a series of recommendations, denouncing the frequent expulsions from North Africa to Niger, and underscoring the necessity for better management of migration between ECOWAS and Maghreb states. The visit follows a period of migrant protests in IOM's Nigerien transit centers