Project Highlights: The Niger - “Strengthening the resilience of vulnerable populations in migration departure areas in the Niger”

Activities implemented:

Output 1. Migration departure areas in the Niger have favourable agricultural and social conditions to help curb irregular migration

Carried out a training of trainers on good practices for livestock feed production in Tahoua benefiting 35 officials from agriculture and livestock decentralized services, representatives of pastoral associations and partner NGOs, who in turn trained 228 beneficiaries, including 89 women in Tahoua and Zinder, in particular on the production of multinutrient blocks and licking stones.

Conducted a training on good agro-ecological practices and family farming (good cultivation practices, reduction of systematic and intensive use of chemical inputs) in Zinder benefiting 18 officials from agriculture and livestock decentralized services and representatives of partner NGOs.

Conducted two training sessions on crop management, bio-pesticide production, composting and pest management benefiting 136 farmers in the five villages of the commune of Kantché in Zinder.

Conducted a study to evaluate the agricultural and rural, public and private, vocational training systems; and a second one on local green economy and the promotion of decent jobs.

Established 153 Dimitra Clubs in the 15 villages of the three targeted communes composed of 4 562 members, including 2 520 women (exchanges focused on irregular migration, promotion of income-generating activities [IGAs], participation of women and youth in community decision-making circles).

Distributed 153 solar radios to villages in the three targeted communes.