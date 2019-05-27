Preventing Future Outbreaks

Funding support from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund and the EU humanitarian aid (ECHO)

By Islamane Abdou

Funding support from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund and the EU humanitarian aid (ECHO) has helped UNICEF accelerate its multisectoral response to cholera outbreak and prevent new risks of infections in the regions of Maradi, Zinder, Tahoua and Dosso.

Support from CERF has contributed to improving access to drinking water and hygiene for affected households, strengthening country’s capacity response and sensitizing populations on good hygiene practices.

More than 2,720 households benefited from the distribution of water treatment kits in the cholera-prone areas of Madarounfa

Water points and systems in cholera-prone villages of Nyelwa, Gamji Gabi Tajae, Ba Darya Rissawa, May Guero were disinfected, covering a total of 11,000 people.

Twenty (20) staff from the integrated health centers of Nyelawa, Harounawa, Madeini, Dama and Garin Kaoura were trained on the management and detection of cholera cases

Five (5) integrated health centers have benefited from chlorine donation (HTH) and hygiene kits for disinfection and hospital hygiene

80 schools received hand-washing facilities, soaps and sanitary kits (including shovel, hoe, rake and sweeps, wheelbarrow)

More than 74,000 people, including 27,000 students, were sensitized on how to prevent cholera and on good hygiene practices

130 primary school teachers received training in communication and sensitization and equipped with pagi-volts for the promotion of hygiene in schools

**Funding support from ECHO has contributed to preventing new infections in cholera-prone areas of Maradi and Tessaoua, through access to drinking water and handwashing facilities. **