Preventing Future Outbreaks
By Islamane Abdou
Funding support from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund and the EU humanitarian aid (ECHO) has helped UNICEF accelerate its multisectoral response to cholera outbreak and prevent new risks of infections in the regions of Maradi, Zinder, Tahoua and Dosso.
Support from CERF has contributed to improving access to drinking water and hygiene for affected households, strengthening country’s capacity response and sensitizing populations on good hygiene practices.
- More than 2,720 households benefited from the distribution of water treatment kits in the cholera-prone areas of Madarounfa
- Water points and systems in cholera-prone villages of Nyelwa, Gamji Gabi Tajae, Ba Darya Rissawa, May Guero were disinfected, covering a total of 11,000 people.
- Twenty (20) staff from the integrated health centers of Nyelawa, Harounawa, Madeini, Dama and Garin Kaoura were trained on the management and detection of cholera cases
- Five (5) integrated health centers have benefited from chlorine donation (HTH) and hygiene kits for disinfection and hospital hygiene
- 80 schools received hand-washing facilities, soaps and sanitary kits (including shovel, hoe, rake and sweeps, wheelbarrow)
- More than 74,000 people, including 27,000 students, were sensitized on how to prevent cholera and on good hygiene practices
- 130 primary school teachers received training in communication and sensitization and equipped with pagi-volts for the promotion of hygiene in schools
**Funding support from ECHO has contributed to preventing new infections in cholera-prone areas of Maradi and Tessaoua, through access to drinking water and handwashing facilities. **
- More than 2,900 households in the commune of Maradi and the department of Tessaoua benefited from the distribution of water treatments kits and soaps
- 110 schools, 13 integrated health centers and 10 “cases de santé” (health huts) received hand-washing facilities, soaps and sanitary kits
- 200 primary school teachers received training in communication and sensitization and equipped with pagi-volts for the promotion of hygiene in schools
- More than 136,000 people, including 30,800 students, were sensitized on how to prevent cholera and on good hygiene practices
- 131 community outreach workers and 11 facilitators were trained and deployed to promote good hygiene practices in areas affected by the epidemic and the high-risk ones.
- 13 health centers and 10 health huts were equipped with disinfection kits and hospital hygiene kits and 42 health workers trained in disinfection techniques