Polio this week as of 26 September 2018

Two cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) are reported from Niger, linked to an ongoing cVDPV2 outbreak in neighbouring Nigeria. See ‘Lake Chad Basin’ section below for more details. Featured on www.polioeradication.org: Coffee with Polio Experts – Head of WHO Chad Dr Jean-Bosco Ndihokubwayo speaks about the ongoing efforts to reach every child with polio vaccine across Chad.

Summary of newly-reported viruses this week: Afghanistan – two new wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) positive environmental samples; Pakistan – five new WPV1-positive environmental samples; Nigeria – three cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) and two cVDPV2-positive environmental samples; Niger – two cVDPV2 cases; Horn of Africa (Somalia) – three cVDPV3 cases and one cVDPV3 positive environmental sample; and, Papua New Guinea – two new cVDPV1 cases. See country sections below for more details.