28 Sep 2018

Polio this week as of 26 September 2018

Report
from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Published on 26 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (181.09 KB)

  • Two cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) are reported from Niger, linked to an ongoing cVDPV2 outbreak in neighbouring Nigeria. See ‘Lake Chad Basin’ section below for more details.
    Featured on www.polioeradication.org: Coffee with Polio Experts – Head of WHO Chad Dr Jean-Bosco Ndihokubwayo speaks about the ongoing efforts to reach every child with polio vaccine across Chad.

  • Summary of newly-reported viruses this week: Afghanistan – two new wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) positive environmental samples; Pakistan – five new WPV1-positive environmental samples; Nigeria – three cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) and two cVDPV2-positive environmental samples; Niger – two cVDPV2 cases; Horn of Africa (Somalia) – three cVDPV3 cases and one cVDPV3 positive environmental sample; and, Papua New Guinea – two new cVDPV1 cases. See country sections below for more details.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.