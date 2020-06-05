Niger + 1 more
Policy Weekly Vol.3 Issue 24, June 05 - 12, 2020: Niger Delta: Promoting Ethical Values and Leadership
Attachments
Policy Recommendations
- The FGN should demonstrate sufficient urgency in the clean-up, remediation, reparation, and restoration of oil-induced environmental damage.
- The FGN should be m ore concerned with community-driven development projects (CDP) rather than actor-specific and top-down strategies.
- Oil companies should shun splitting stakeholder relations tactics in their host communities and strive to involve all stakeholders in the management and minimisation of the impacts that the companies might generate.
- The stakeholders in the Niger Delta should imbibe value change from pro-self to pro-others.