Pastoralism and Conflict: Tools for Prevention and Response in the Sudano-Sahel

Methodology and Development

The findings and recommendations in this Toolkit were identified based on a meta-review of program evaluations and scholarly research in French and English, supplemented by a series of key informant interviews with program implementers. The Toolkit was validated through review by an Advisory Council of external civil society practitioners and researchers as well as practitioners from Search for Common Ground’s field offices across the Sudano-Sahel (Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, Nigeria, Niger, South Sudan, Sudan).

This analysis primarily focused on pastoralismrelated development or conflict prevention programs conducted in the past ten years (2010-2020) in major conflict zones within the Sudano-Sahel ecological zone.

The geographic focus included: (i) the Liptako-Gourma triangle at the intersection of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso; (ii) Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin; (iii) the Central African Republic and surrounding border regions; and (iv) the Sudan/South Sudan border region. Where relevant, lessons learned have also been included from other regions where pastoralism is common – including sub-humid areas of West Africa (Benin, Togo, Ivory Coast) and East Africa (Kenya, Uganda).