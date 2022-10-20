Niger WASH in Healthcare Facilities

World Vision has been implementing water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) projects in Niger since 2003, benefitting more than 1 million people and making significant contributions to WASH access throughout the country. In 2017, World Vision worked with partners to develop master plans on universal WASH coverage for two municipalities. A gap assessment conducted as part of the master planning process revealed critical challenges with WASH conditions in healthcare facilities (HCFs).

Access to and availability of WASH services are required to protect people from healthcare-associated infections and to help improve maternal and infant survival. From 2019 to 2023, this project will provide 15 HCFs across the Torodi and Makalondi communes with access to improved, safe and reliable WASH services.