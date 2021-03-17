Niger – Violent attack against civilian population in Tillaberi region (DG ECHO, Protection Cluster, UNHCR, INSO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 March 2021)

On 15 March, violent attacks against civilian population occurred in Banibangou department, killing about 60 people. The attacks targeted vehicles on their way back from the weekly Banibangou market on two different roads (Banibangou – Chinegodar and Banibangou - Darey Dey) as well as civilians in Darey Dey village.

Local population in Banibangou department and other parts of Tillaberi region is regularly facing extorsions, thefts and murders. This is the second major incident in Tillaberi region since the beginning of 2021 after the killing of 100 civilian people in two villages on 2 January. There are fears that current insecurity will further exacerbate inter-community tensions and lead communities to organize themselves in self-defense groups.