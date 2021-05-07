Niger – Violent attack against civilian population in Tahoua region (DG ECHO, Protection Cluster) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 May 2021)

Population living in Tillaberi and Tahoua regions is facing attacks of varying intensity perpetrated by non-state armed groups (NSAG) on an increasingly regular basis.

On 28 April, the villages of Mazagane and Intoussan, located north of Tillaberi region near the border of Mali, were attacked by NSAG. Seven people were killed and a large number of livestock looted.

On 4 May, the same Intoussan village was attacked again by NSAG, presumably because the local population decided to remain in place. This second attack led to the death of two additional civilians and 15 members of Niger Defense Forces. In addition, this attack also led to forced population movements of about 5,000 persons towards Banibangou.