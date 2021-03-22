Niger
Niger – Violent attack against civilian population in Tahoua region (DG ECHO, Protection Cluster) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 March 2021)
- On 21 March, violent attacks against civilian population occurred in three different localities in Tillia department. First reports inform about 38 killed civilians, mainly internally displaced people (IDP), and some injured persons.
- The attacks were launched by armed individuals and targeted people gathered around a borehole and well for cattle. The attacks could be acts of reprisals following several arrests of people suspected to belong to non-state armed groups (NSAG) in these localities.
- Tahoua region is regularly facing raid of NSAG and criminal activities (kidnappings, trafficking, etc.). Defense and security forces' presence has been reinforced over the previous weeks, which managed to reduce criminal incidents, but activism of NSAG remains a constant threat for civilian population.
- Last week, violent attacks on 15 March in Tillabéri region killed 64 civilians. Tillabéri and Tahoua regions count more than 200,000 forced displaced people (refugees and IDPs).
- Insecurity will be a priority challenge for the new elected president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, whose victory was confirmed by the Constitutional Court on 21 March.