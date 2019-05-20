Niger – Violence in Nigeria, refugees (DG ECHO, Government of Niger, UNHCR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 May 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
- Banditry and hostage-taking for ransoms in the states of Zamfara and Sokoto in northern Nigeria is increasing. According to the governor of the Maradi region, bordering the states of Zamfara and Sokoto, nearly 20,000 refugees have reportedly fled violence from Nigeria in the last 10 days and arrived in Niger. These refugees are currently sheltered and supported by the local population of Maradi.
- The State of Niger, supported by the United Nations system and NGOs, is conducting a needs assessment.
- Niger is already hosting 380,000 forced displaced persons in other parts of the country. Resources are barely enough to meet their basic needs.