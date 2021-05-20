Niger – Violence against civilian population leading to population movement in Tillaberi town (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, Protection Cluster) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 May 2021)

Following the violent attack on 24 March by Non State Armed Groups (NSAG) in Anzourou area, Tillaberi region, killing 14 civilians and injuring others, including children, on 14 May an ultimatum was addressed by NSAG to local population to leave the area within 72 hours or face otherwise renewed attacks. As a result, more than 11,000 people have moved to Tillaberi town and immediate surroundings as of 15 May.

The displaced population has reached the Governorate of Tillaberi to ask Niger Defense and Security Forces to ensure their security in their area of origin. On 18 May, a Ministerial delegation met with the displaced population in Tillaberi.

In the meantime, NGOs operating within the Rapid Response Mechanism and other humanitarian actors have started providing emergency assistance in health, nutrition, food, provision of water, shelters and non food items.

Since 1 of April, more than 30,000 people have been forcibly displaced in Tillaberi region due to increasing violence perpetrated against civilian population.