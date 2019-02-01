01 Feb 2019

Niger: US$383M needed to help 1.6M people withstand five concurrent humanitarian crises

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 01 Feb 2019 View Original
© OCHA/Ivo Brandau
UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock speaks with a group of displaced women and men affected by the conflict to listen to their concerns.
© OCHA/Ivo Brandau

Niger has been facing multiple humanitarian crises as a result of structural and cyclical causes. This has increased the vulnerability of millions of people who were already struggling with poverty. In 2019, it is estimated that 2.3 million people will require humanitarian assistance, amounting to 10.4 per cent of the population of Niger.

Today, the humanitarian community is requesting US$383 million to provide 1.6 million of the most vulnerable people with much needed aid.

