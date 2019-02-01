Niger: US$383M needed to help 1.6M people withstand five concurrent humanitarian crises

Niger has been facing multiple humanitarian crises as a result of structural and cyclical causes. This has increased the vulnerability of millions of people who were already struggling with poverty. In 2019, it is estimated that 2.3 million people will require humanitarian assistance, amounting to 10.4 per cent of the population of Niger.

Today, the humanitarian community is requesting US$383 million to provide 1.6 million of the most vulnerable people with much needed aid.

Read more on OCHA