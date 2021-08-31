Niger Update: Sahel Situation (Tillabery and Tahoua regions) June - July 2021

The Sahel regions have been hosting some 61,348 Malian refugees since 2012. They live in 3 sites in the Tillabéri region and a refugee hosting area in the Tahoua region.

The deteriorating security context has increased internal displacement flows with rising numbers every month. To date, some 157,804 IDPs are hosted in both regions.

The activism of armed groups across the border with Burkina Faso has caused movements of almost 12,000 Burkinabés citizens into Niger.

KEY INDICATORS

40,000* Refugees in Niger who will have access to land according to the Government's pledge during the Global Refugee Forum.

+50%* Increase of the number of internally displaced persons since last year.

897 Durable houses built and finalized in the Tillabéri region.