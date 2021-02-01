Niger Update: Sahel Situation (Tillabery and Tahoua regions), January 2021

The Sahel regions have been hosting some 60,000 Malian refugees since 2012. They live in 3 sites in the Tillabery region and a refugee hosting area in the Tahoua region.

The rapidly deteriorating security context has caused increased internal displacement flows with rising numbers every month. To date, some 140,000 IDPs are present in both regions.

The presence of armed groups across the border has caused movements of a few thousand citizens from Burkina Faso into Niger.