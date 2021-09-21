Niger Update: Sahel Situation (Tillabery and Tahoua regions) August 2021

The Sahel regions have been hosting some 61,348 Malian refugees since 2012. They live mainly, Ayorou, Abala, Ouallam and in several villages in the region of Tahoua, after the closure of the Refugee Hosting Area (Intikane) as well as in the capital city of Niamey.

The rapidly deteriorating security context has caused increased internal displacement flows with rising numbers every month. To date, some 157,804 IDPs are present in both regions.

The presence of armed groups across the border has caused forced displacement of more than 11,423 citizens from Burkina Faso into Niger.