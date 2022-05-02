Niger - Tillaberi: Humanitarian situation in the Department of Ouallam, As of 21 April 2022

Since 2018, the Tillaberi region has been facing complex humanitarian issues, including recurrent food and nutritional insecurity, sanitary issues, humanitarian access constraints, and chronic insecurity leading to population movements. Non-state armed groups are very active in the region, particularly in the department of Ouallam, which has been in a state of emergency since 2019.

Between January and March 2022, the department which counts 4 districts, recorded 14 security incidents impacting humanitarian action. This situation of insecurity has led to the closure of 60 schools, 3 markets and 6 health centers. The 2021 agricultural campaign has not met the expectations of producers, as 231 out of the 288 agricultural villages in the department, registered more than 50% in deficit. The department of Ouallam is hosting approximatively 28,000 displaced people including 20,000 IDPs and 8,000 refugees, on four sites of internally displaced people in Ouallam (Ouallam district), Tondikiwindi, Diney and Mangaizé (Tondikiwindi district) and one site hosting refugees from Mali (Ouallam district).