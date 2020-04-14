Niger: Threats and Violence Against Civilians and Vital Civilian Facilities Bulletin 1: January-March 2020

Threats and Violence Against Education

28 January 2020: In the Agadez region, a teacher was abducted and tortured by unidentified gunmen. The victim was abandoned in a bush by the police. 30 January 2020: In Bouppo village, Tera department, Tillaberi region, an unnamed school was set on fire during an attack on the village by presumed JNIM or ISGS militants.

06 February 2020: In Molia village, Tillaberi region, a teacher was killed in an alleged targeted attack by suspected ISGS militants who attacked the village.

Four construction workers were also killed in the incident.

07 February 2020: In Dessa village, Tillaberi region, presumed ISGS militants opened fire and wounded two teachers severely.

10 February 2020: In Famale village, Tillaberi region, an unnamed school was set on fire by suspected ISGS militants. A vehicle belonging to the director of the Franco-Arabic school was also burned. No casualties were reported.

13 February 2020: In Taroum village, Tillaberi region, an unnamed school was set on fire in an attack on the village by suspected ISGS militants. A telecommunications network was also sabotaged in the incident. No casualties reported.

19 February 2020: In Kandadji village, Tillaberi region, an unnamed school was set on fire in an attack on the village by suspected ISGS militants armed with firearms.

19 February 2020: In Gabou village, Tillaberi region, an unnamed school was set on fire by suspected ISGS militants.