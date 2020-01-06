06 Jan 2020

Niger: Sudan refugee sit-in violently dispersed

Report
from Radio Dabanga
Published on 06 Jan 2020

Niger security forces broke up the sit-in set up by Sudanese refugees in front of the offices of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Agadez on Saturday, reportedly using excessive violence.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga from Agadez, a refugee reported that 453 refugees were detained. 230 refugees suffered various injuries. Army officers and policemen stole 670 mobile phones from them.

Their camp reportedly burned down completely. Hundreds of refugees, among them children, women, disabled, and seniors, spent Sunday night in the arid desert in the freezing cold. There are shortages of water, food, and medicines.

The refugees called on the international community to intervene urgently and save them from the conditions in which they live. They also demand their resettlement procedures be completed.

Three weeks ago, thousands of refugees left the refugee camp in Agadez in protest against the failure to complete their resettlement procedures and the deteriorating conditions in the camp.

The Sudanese refugees in Niger have been a topic in the peace talks in Juba during the past weeks.

Last year, Niger’s authorities sent Sudanese refugees back to Libya, the country they fled from to Niger.

