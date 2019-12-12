Niger - Soldiers killed in Inates military camp (DG ECHO, Ministry of National Defence of Niger) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 December 2019)
- On the evening of 10 December, the Inates military camp was attacked by an armed group. The Ministry of National Defence of Niger has confirmed that 71 soldiers were killed, 12 injured and some are missing. It is possible that this number will increase in the coming days.
- This is the deadliest attack since the beginning of the Sahel conflict.
- At this time, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.