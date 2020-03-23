Niger + 3 more
The Niger Response Overview – March 2020
Attachments
Key points
Increased violence in bordering regions with Burkina Faso, Mali and Nigeria, and intercommunal conflict have caused an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the Niger along with higher levels of food insecurity and malnutrition.
Poor distribution of rains, delayed rains and absence of rains, depending on the area, have resulted in an 11.3-million tonne fodder deficit, significantly disrupting the livelihoods of pastoral households, which are already affected by restricted access to traditional grazing grounds in neighbouring countries due to increased insecurity.
Disruptions to rainfall along with caterpillar attacks have also affected the outcome of the 2019/20 agricultural campaign, with a 12-percent drop in cereal production compared with 2018/19.
Flash floods in 2019, particularly in Agadez, Diffa, Maradi and Zinder, have affected over 259 000 people and resulted in the disruption of livelihoods and loss of livestock.
Planned response by July 2020
40 000 households (280 000 people) targeted
Provide 30 000 vulnerable pastoral households with 5 000 tonnes of livestock feed (in kind or through voucher schemes)
Provide 10 000 vulnerable farming households with 387 tonnes of seed for rainfed crop production, technical training and unconditional cash transfers (cash+)
Ongoing response
33 000 households (231 000 people) to be assisted with funding received
Procurement of 2 045 tonnes of livestock feed, and 387 tonnes of cowpea, millet and sorghum seed for rainfed crop production to be distributed to vulnerable households
Support to the Early Warning System for the identification of vulnerable areas in the Niger based on the Cadre Harmonisé analysis