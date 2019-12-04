04 Dec 2019

The Niger Response Overview – December 2019

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 04 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (482.42 KB)

Key points

• The recent upsurge in violence by armed groups in the Niger and increased intercommunal conflict in the border areas with Burkina Faso, Mali and Nigeria have caused an unprecedented humanitarian crisis and higher levels of food insecurity among local populations.

• In addition to increased insecurity, flash floods since July 2019, particularly in Agadez, Diffa, Maradi and Zinder, have resulted in the disruption of livelihoods and loss of livestock, which together with poor distribution of rainfall are likely to affect the outcome of the 2019/20 agricultural campaign.

• The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has activated a corporate scale-up to respond to the deteriorating situation and growing needs in the country.

Planned response by December 2019

441 000 people (63 000 households) targeted animal feed | vegetable and fodder seeds | tillage equipment | deworming | vaccination campaigns | rehabilitation of wells | goat restocking | cash+ | cash for work | unconditional cash transfer programmes

Response to-date since January 2019

294 000 people (42 000 households) assisted

  • Distributed 450 tonnes of cereals and pulse seeds, and 188 tonnes of vegetable and maize seeds to 30 000 households.

  • Distributed 1 900 tonnes of animal feed, and 10 180 goats and veterinary supply to 12 000 households

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.