The Niger Response Overview – December 2019

Key points

• The recent upsurge in violence by armed groups in the Niger and increased intercommunal conflict in the border areas with Burkina Faso, Mali and Nigeria have caused an unprecedented humanitarian crisis and higher levels of food insecurity among local populations.

• In addition to increased insecurity, flash floods since July 2019, particularly in Agadez, Diffa, Maradi and Zinder, have resulted in the disruption of livelihoods and loss of livestock, which together with poor distribution of rainfall are likely to affect the outcome of the 2019/20 agricultural campaign.

• The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has activated a corporate scale-up to respond to the deteriorating situation and growing needs in the country.

Planned response by December 2019

441 000 people (63 000 households) targeted animal feed | vegetable and fodder seeds | tillage equipment | deworming | vaccination campaigns | rehabilitation of wells | goat restocking | cash+ | cash for work | unconditional cash transfer programmes

Response to-date since January 2019

294 000 people (42 000 households) assisted