The Niger Response Overview – December 2019
Key points
• The recent upsurge in violence by armed groups in the Niger and increased intercommunal conflict in the border areas with Burkina Faso, Mali and Nigeria have caused an unprecedented humanitarian crisis and higher levels of food insecurity among local populations.
• In addition to increased insecurity, flash floods since July 2019, particularly in Agadez, Diffa, Maradi and Zinder, have resulted in the disruption of livelihoods and loss of livestock, which together with poor distribution of rainfall are likely to affect the outcome of the 2019/20 agricultural campaign.
• The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has activated a corporate scale-up to respond to the deteriorating situation and growing needs in the country.
Planned response by December 2019
441 000 people (63 000 households) targeted animal feed | vegetable and fodder seeds | tillage equipment | deworming | vaccination campaigns | rehabilitation of wells | goat restocking | cash+ | cash for work | unconditional cash transfer programmes
Response to-date since January 2019
294 000 people (42 000 households) assisted
Distributed 450 tonnes of cereals and pulse seeds, and 188 tonnes of vegetable and maize seeds to 30 000 households.
Distributed 1 900 tonnes of animal feed, and 10 180 goats and veterinary supply to 12 000 households