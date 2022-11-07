Niger: Providing cash transfers for vulnerable people living with HIV and key populations

Lessons learned from a WFP and UNAIDS initiative to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in western and central Africa

In 2020, WFP and UNAIDS piloted a joint initiative to mitigate the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 on marginalized populations often left behind by providing cash transfers to vulnerable people living with HIV, key populations and their households in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire and Niger. The regional synthesis and case studies showcase the valuable lessons learnt from this joint effort with a focus on the importance of transparent collaboration, of civil society and communities’ participation for improved results, and of working on longer term solutions including HIV-sensitive social protection.