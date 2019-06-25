25 Jun 2019

Niger: Population Movement - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) - DREF No. MDRNE023 / PNE054

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 24 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.3 MB)

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Since April 2019, the security situation in the north-western part of Nigeria has deteriorated, particularly in the states of Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina with the emergence of new militia armed groups. According to the Nigerien authorities, attacks by these armed groups began with cattle thefts in Katsina State, clashes between farmers and herders of different ethnic groups and vigilantism (self-justice). In response to this situation, the authorities in Maradi region of Niger and Katsina State of Nigeria set up a mechanism to combat these armed groups through cross-border transhumance management. Unfortunately, the situation rapidly deteriorated as these armed groups changed their modus operandi by favouring kidnappings and instilling fear amongst the local population thus the influx continued to grow. As a result of the increased violence, approximately 20,000 people were forced to flee to the neighbouring Guidan Roumdji department of Niger. On 9 June 2019, during a meeting held at the governor’s office in Maradi, UNHCR revealed that the newly arrived refugees from Nigeria have experienced outbreak of extreme violence unleashed against civilians, including the use of machete, kidnappings and sexual violence.

From the start of this crisis, the Government of Niger undertook discussions with UN agencies and humanitarian actors in order to provide protection and assistance to the newly arrived population. Several coordination meetings were held under the co-lead of the Governor of the region and UNHCR. The meetings resulted in the organisation of joint needs assessment between 9 and 10 June 2019, with the government technical services, UN agencies and humanitarian organisations including Niger Red Cross Society, while the Directorate of Civil Status, Migration and Refugees (DREC, French acronym) of the Ministry of Interior has been focussing on refugee registration. According to the DREC, as of 10 June 2019, a total of 16,871 refugees were so far registered (3,220 households). The situation is likely to worsen, and the number could increase in the coming weeks.

