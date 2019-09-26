Niger: Population Movement - Emergency Plan of Action - DREF No. MDRNE023 Operations update n° 1

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This Operation Update seeks a second allocation of CHF 245,039 to reach out to an additional 15,000 people fleeing violence from Nigeria and now living in Maradi region of Niger – new target will be 30,000 people (4,286 households) of which 22,817 refugees (3,260 households) and 7,183 people (1,026 households) from host community. This is an increase from the 15,000 people (2,143 households) including 10,817 refugees (1,546 households) and 4,183 people (597 households) from host community originally targeted at the launch of this DREF operation.

The National society equally requests for a three-month timeframe extension until 24 December 2019 to be able to reach out to additional targets, as the population movement crisis worsens by the day. The overall timeframe for this DREF operation will be six (6) months.

The operational strategy for this operation remains the same, as in the initial plan of action.

Description of the disaster

After the first joint assessment conducted in June 2019 by UNHCR, Niger Government, Niger Red Cross Society (NRCS) and other humanitarian partners, which registered 16,871 refugees, a DREF operation was launched and CHF 237,243 were allocated to reach out to 15,000 people or 2,143 households for a period of three (3) months.

However, the sudden increase of violence in Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina states in northwestern Nigeria has led to a deterioration and increase of the emergency in Maradi region of Niger. Thousands of people, mostly women and children, have crossed the border into Niger, fleeing extreme violence. Like previous waves of displacement, the new waves of displacements have happened during the month of July and continued during the month of August and September with different trends: During the month of May/June 2019, massive arrival of around 20,000 Nigerian nationals, also from Sokoto State in Nigeria. In July, the number exploded up to 35,055 refugees, with 4,648 refugees in August and 2,115 during the first 2 weeks of September (as of 18 Sept): total refugees 41,818.

The new wave of displaced people has found refuge in villages near the Nigerian border of Niger, mainly in Maradi region. This increase in the flow of Nigerian refugees to Niger has led UNHCR to make a plea (in progress) to the government of Niger for the granting of collective refugee status. In addition, UNHCR continued with their registration process of the refugees with the Regional Directorate of Civil Status (DREC). This is currently taking place and the initial information is expecting a possible influx of nearly 75,000 refugees by the end of December 2019.

In view of all the above, the Government and UNHCR are not planning to build refugee camps, but to relocate the refuges in villages called “Villages of Opportunities”, with a total of 10 already pre-identified. A multisectoral needs assessment took place on 27 and 28 August 2019 in three (03) “villages of opportunities” identified by the government and the UNHCR in order to assess the situation of the refugees, their current number and also to study the measures and viability of these zones of possible relocation. The results of this assessment are the trigger of this DREF revision and was officially released to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on 13 September 2019. This multi-sectoral assessment included State services, UNHCR, all humanitarian partners present in Maradi, as well as Niger Red Cross Society (NRCS) and IFRC. This enabled the National Society and IFRC as well as other partners to effectively assess the large number of refugees and the necessary needs expected in the field to improve their living conditions.