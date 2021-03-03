Niger: Population Flow Monitoring Dashboard #43 (Period: January 2021)

In order to better understand migratory movements and trends in West and Central Africa, IOM, through the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), implements the activity of Monitoring flows of populations (Flow Monitoring, FM). In Niger, the DTM collects data at 6 Flow Monitoring Point (FMP), in order to identify areas with high cross-border and intra-regional mobility and collect data on mobility trends and profiles. and journey of travelers in the country. This report presents the data obtained through the flow recording activities in January 2021, at the level of the six FMPs installed in Niger.