Niger: Population Flow Monitoring Dashboard #40 (Period: October 2020)

INTRODUCTION

In order to better understand migratory movements and trends in West and Central Africa, IOM, through the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), implements the activity of Monitoring flows of populations (Flow Monitoring, FM).

Flow monitoring, which is implemented in close collaboration with the authorities and national and local partners, is made up of two tools: the Flow Monitoring registry (FMR), which collects key data on the extent, origin, destination and methods of mobility flows, and individual surveys (Flow Monitoring Survey, FMS), conducted among travelers in order to obtain information on the profiles, migratory routes and intentions of migrants. The monitoring of population flows collects data on migratory flows and trends, the profiles of travelers and the journeys and intentions of migrants, in order to provide a better understanding of mobility in West and Central Africa.

In Niger, the DTM collects data at 6 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs), in order to identify areas with high cross-border and intra-regional mobility and collect data on mobility trends and profiles and journey of travelers in the country.

This report presents the data obtained through the flow recording activities in September 2020, at the level of the six FMPs installed in Niger.

For more information on the flow monitoring methodology, please see the last page of this report