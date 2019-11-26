26 Nov 2019

Niger: Population Flow Monitoring Dashboard #28 (1 — 31 October 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.19 MB)

INTRODUCTION: IOM works with national and local authorities, and local partners to identify and understand migration movements in West and Central Africa. Flow monitoring is an activity that quantifies and qualifies flows, migrant profiles, trends and migration routes at a given point of entry, transit or exit. The data collected provides an overview of migration in the region. Since February 2016, IOM Niger has been monitoring migration flows at six points across Niger. Given the immensity of the region of Agadez, a new FMP (Madama) on the Libyan border was activated in January 2019 to capture the outflows due to the proliferation of bypass roads. This new FMP complements the Séguédine FMP which currently only captures incoming flows. The data collected provides an overview of migratory movements in the region.

NIGER POPULATION FLOW MONITORING POINTS

In addition to the three FMPs (Dan Barto, Magaria and Tahoua) activated in August 2018, a new FMP was also set up in Niger (Dan Issa) in September 2018. The aim was to better understand migration routes along the southern part of Niger, and to complement the existing FMPs in Arlit and Séguédine. The FMP at Tahoua was set up to understand internal movement flows as it is situated in central Niger. The Tahoua region borders Tillabery region in the east, Nigeria in the south and the Agadez region in the north. Madama FMP is located at the border between Libya and Niger.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.