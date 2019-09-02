Niger: Population Flow Monitoring Dashboard #25 (1 — 31 July 2019)

Results show that the average daily number of individuals observed in July, at the FMPs in Niger, was 1,871. In July, Niger, Nigeria, and Libya were the main countries of departure and intended destination for individuals passing through FMPs. In addition, the main types of flows identified were : economic migration of more than six months (35% of all flows); short term local movements (33% of all flows); seasonal migration (29% of all flows); and tourism (3% of all flows).

Four main modes of transport were identified: travel by car (65% of all flows), bus (30% of all flows), truck (4% of all flows) and other (1% of all flows). Nigerien (85%), Nigerian (8%), Chadian (2%), Sudanese (1%), Malian (1%) among other were the main nationalities recorded this month.