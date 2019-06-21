Niger: Population Flow Monitoring Dashboard #23 (1 — 31 May 2019)

INTRODUCTION: IOM works with national and local authorities and local partners to identify and understand migration movements in West and Central Africa. Flow monitoring is an activity that quantifies and qualifies flows, migrant profiles, trends and migration routes at a given point of entry, transit or exit. Since February 2016, IOM Niger has been monitoring migration flows at six points across Niger. The data collected provides an overview of migration in the region. The information is collected from primary sources. Given the immensity of the region of Agadez, a new FMP (Madama) on the Libyan border was activated in January 2019 to capture the outflows due to the proliferation of bypass roads.

This new FMP complements that of Séguédine which is now only capturing incoming flows. The data collected provides an overview of migratory movements in the region. However, this monitoring of migration flows does not replace border surveillance. Similarly, the results presented in this report do not reflect the total flow of migrants through the Agadez region due to the size of the Sahara Desert, which covers more than 700,000 km2 and has a large number of roads crisscrossing the region.