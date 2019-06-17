Niger: Population Flow Monitoring Dashboard #22 ( 1 — 30 April 2019)

DTM Niger monitors migration flows at seven key transit points around the country: Arlit, Séguédine, Madama, Dan Issa, Dan Barto, Tahoua and Magaria. In April 2019, 2,105 individuals were on average observed crossing FMPs daily. This represents a 74 per cent decrease when compared to the previous month. The majority of travelers (70%) were men, while 20 per cent were women and 10 per cent were children. Niger and Nigeria were both the main countries of provenance (75% and 22%) and of destination (76% and 16%) of travelers. Nationals from Niger, Nigerian and Chadian nationals accounted for 95% of all the migrants recorded at the FMPs. Economic migration, including but not limited to long-term migration of more than six months (36% of flows), seasonal migration (31%), short-term movements (30%), tourism (1%) and forced movement due to a conflict (<1%) were the primary types of movements observed.