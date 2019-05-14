14 May 2019

Niger: Population Flow Monitoring Dashboard #21 ( 1 — 31 March 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 14 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.49 MB)

DTM Niger monitors migration flows at seven key transit points around the country: Arlit, Séguédine, Madama, Dan Issa, Dan Barto, Tahoua and Magaria. In March 2019, 1,212 individuals were on average observed crossing FMPs daily. This represents a 16 per cent decrease when compared to the previous month. The majority of travelers (70%) were men, while 19 per cent were women and elven per cent were children. Niger and Nigeria were both the main countries of provenance (78% and 19%) and of destination (79% and 12%) of travelers. Nationals from Niger, Nigeria and Chad accounted for 92% of all the migrants recorded at the FMPs. Economic migration, including but not limited to long-term migration of more than six months (36% of flows), seasonal migration (32%), short-term movements (30%), tourism (1%) and forced movement due to a conflict (1%) were the primary types of movements observed.

