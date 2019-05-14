Niger: Population Flow Monitoring Dashboard #21 ( 1 — 31 March 2019)

DTM Niger monitors migration flows at seven key transit points around the country: Arlit, Séguédine, Madama, Dan Issa, Dan Barto, Tahoua and Magaria. In March 2019, 1,212 individuals were on average observed crossing FMPs daily. This represents a 16 per cent decrease when compared to the previous month. The majority of travelers (70%) were men, while 19 per cent were women and elven per cent were children. Niger and Nigeria were both the main countries of provenance (78% and 19%) and of destination (79% and 12%) of travelers. Nationals from Niger, Nigeria and Chad accounted for 92% of all the migrants recorded at the FMPs. Economic migration, including but not limited to long-term migration of more than six months (36% of flows), seasonal migration (32%), short-term movements (30%), tourism (1%) and forced movement due to a conflict (1%) were the primary types of movements observed.