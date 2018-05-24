Niger: Population Flow Monitoring Dashboard #10 (April 2018)

IOM works with national and local authorities and local partners to identify and understand migration movements in West and Central Africa. Population flow monitoring (FMP) is an activity that quantifies and qualifies flows, migrant profiles, trends and migration routes at a given point of entry, transit or exit.

Since February 2016, IOM Niger has been monitoring migration flows at two points in the Agadez region of Niger. Flow monitoring points are found at two points in the region of Agadez in Niger,Séguédine and Arlit. The data collected provides an overview of migratory movements in the region. The information is collected from primary sources. However, this monitoring of migration flows does not replace border surveillance. Similarly, the results presented in this report do not reflect the total flow through the Agadez region due to the vastness of the Sahara Desert which covers more than 700 000 km2 and has a multitude of roads crossing the region.

The daily average of the number of individuals observed at the two Niger flow monitoring points increased by 14% compared to March.

During this month, Agadez, Sebha, Arlit, Assamaka, Tamanrasset, Nguezzam and Algiers were the main departure cities of flows transiting through Niger's two FMPs, while Arlit, Agadez, Sebha and Assamaka were the main destination cities.

The number of individuals in the outgoing flow has known four important peaks during the month.

Individuals transiting through the FMPs travelled mainly by car (71%), as well as by bus (18%), by truck (7%), or by other means of transportation, including motorcycle or by camel (5%). Nigeriens, Nigerians and Malians were the main nationalities observed during this month

METHODOLOGY : Population Flow Monitoring (FMP) is an investigative work that aims to highlight areas that are particularly vulnerable to cross-border and intraregional migration. Areas of high mobility are identified across the country. DTM teams then conduct assessments at the local level to identify strategic transit points. Enumerators collect data from key informants at the flow monitoring point: they may be staff at bus stations, police or customs officials, bus or truck drivers, or migrants themselves. A basic questionnaire mixed with direct observations makes it possible to collect disaggregated data by gender and nationality. In Niger, the flow monitoring points were chosen after consultation with national and local stakeholders involved in migration management, according to the locations and characteristics of the flows transiting through the Sahara Desert. The data collection is done at times where the flows are the most important.

LIMITS : The data used in this analysis are estimates and represent only a part of the existing flows on these axes : Agadez - Arlit - Assamaka, and Agadez - Séguédine - Sebha. The spatial and temporal coverage of these surveys is partial and, although the collection is done daily and during periods when flows are important. Finally, no information is collected on existing flows outside the time slots covered. Vulnerability data is based on direct observation by the enumerators and should be understood only as an indication.