Niger: Overview of Humanitarian - Needs and Planned Response, 2022

The crisis in Niger is protracted. It began in 2014 with the arrival of refugees from neighboring Burkina Faso, Mali and Nigeria, following non-state armed group attacks in the region. Niger's political, security and humanitarian context continues to be characterized by shocks related to climate change, population growth and armed conflict, resulting to persistent poverty and recurrent humanitarian crises. Niger experiences recurrent epidemics, including COVID-19, measles, meningitis, cholera, malaria. In 2022, the humanitarian community estimates that around 3.7 million people will need humanitarian assistance. The number of people on the move in 2022 is estimated at around 280,000 IDPs and 249,000 refugees. Vulnerable groups include 65,831 pregnant and breastfeeding women, 265,387 women of childbearing age, 42,918 children under 5 years old and 17,338 elderly people.