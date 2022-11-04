Niger: Operational Update, September 2022

UNHCR is supporting the government of Niger in conducting the physical verification exercise of all refugees and asylum seekers. This exercise began in Diffa in June of this year. By the end of September, a total of 61,826individualshad been verified.

On 29 September, a total of179 refugees and asylum seekers, including 112 men and 67 women were evacuated through the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) from Libya to Niger.

In the framework of the social housing project in Tillabéri, a total of 1,859 houses have been built to date, including 1,244 in Abala, 577 in Ouallam and 38 in Ayorou.