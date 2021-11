Due to the growing insecurity in Maradi region, the number of internally displaced persons has risen sharply and reached 17,262 persons. The number of IDPs in Tillabéri and Tahoua regions has increased with 54% over the last 12 months. At least 155,498 persons are internally displaced. With the support of the EU, UNHCR has constructed 3,266 social houses for the most vulnerable refugees and Nigeriens in Diffa region.