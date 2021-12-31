Niger: Operational Update, November 2021

Due to killing, kidnappings, and looting; 11,070 Nigerians of Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina State and 1,814 Nigerien returnees crossed the border into Niger this month to seek safety.

The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) has increased by 53% in Tillabéri & Tahoua regions in the last 12 months. The number has passed from 80,844 to 140,289 in November 2021.

Due to the growing insecurity in the region of Maradi, the number of IDPs has raised up sharply and reached 15,910 persons. Diffa region hosts 235,211 refugees,

IDPS and returnees