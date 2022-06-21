Niger: Operational Update, May 2022

On 3 May, United Nations SecretaryGeneral António Guterres, accompanied by Niger's Minister of Foreign Affairs, has visited the village of Ouallam, where he met with representatives of refugees, internally displaced persons, returnees and the host community.

A center for the National Examination Council (NECO) opened in Diffa, allowing 186 Nigerian students to take their Basic Education Certification Examination (BECE) in the Nigerian curriculum. This is the first time this exam has been held in Niger since the arrival of the Nigerian refugees.

Operational context

Despite various conflicts in some of its neighbouring countries, Niger has always kept its borders open, and is currently hosting 291,629 refugees and asylum seekers, with 69% coming from Nigeria, 21 % from Mali, 5 % from Burkina Faso, and 5% from other countries. Furthermore, there are more than 300,000 IDPs and Nigerien returnees (who have stayed outside the country for more than 10 years and who have recently returned to Niger).

UNHCR’s work in Niger focuses on the protection, assistance, and solutions for persons of concern, with particular attention to women, children and persons with specific needs guided by a community-based approach. UNHCR also supports the Nigerien authorities in the search for durable solutions for displaced communities in Niger.