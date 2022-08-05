Niger: Operational Update, June 2022

Since the beginning of this year, Niger has received 14,554 Nigerians who crossed the border to seek refuge in the Maradi region. In addition, 7,940 Malians and 4,102 Burkinabés arrived in Tillabéri region due to conflict in the central Sahel region. A total of 13,726 Malians and 9,553 Nigerians also arrived in Tahoua region.

As of June 2022, 396 social houses were under construction and 1,566 out of the 2,340 planned had been built and completed in the Tillabéri region. Since the beginning of the project funded by GIZ/BMZ, 6,492 persons have been employed in the production of bricks and 4,041 persons in the construction of houses.

On 21 June, the biometric verification exercise began in Diffa, starting with the Sayam Forage camp, aiming to conduct biometric and physical verification of refugees and asylum seekers by updating the data (addresses, fingerprints, iris, and photos).

Operational context & New Arrivals

Despite various conflicts in some of its neighbouring countries, Niger has always kept its borders open, and is currently hosting 291,629 refugees and asylum seekers, with 69% coming from Nigeria, 21 % from Mali, 5 % from Burkina Faso, and 5% from other countries. Furthermore, there are more than 300,000 Internally Displaced People (IDP) and Nigerien returnees (who have stayed outside the country for more than 10 years and who have recently returned to Niger).

Niger-wide priorities & events

UNHCR’s work in Niger focuses on the protection, assistance, and solutions for persons of concern, with particular attention to women, children and persons with specific needs guided by a community-based approach. UNHCR also supports the Nigerien authorities in the search for durable solutions for displaced communities in Niger.

In June, UNHCR Niger has organized training workshops on Prevention from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) in all field offices. A total of 330 UNHCR and UN sister agencies staff, national and international NGO staff, and state agents were trained were trained on policy, standards, prevention mechanisms, and appropriate responses.