Niger: Operational Update, July 2022

Since the beginning of the year, Niger has received 14,554 Nigerians who crossed the border to seek refuge in the Maradi region. A total of 7,940 Malians and 4,102 Burkinabés also arrived in Tillabéri region fleeing the exacerbation of the conflict in the central Sahel.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Action registered and validated 7,966 households of 52,594 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the departments of Tillia and Tassara in Tahoua region. Since the beginning of this year, 13,726 Malians and 9,553 Nigerians have arrived in the region.

UNHCR distributed shelter kits, non-food items, and clothing in Madaoua and Tillia to newly arrived Malian refugees and Nigerian asylum seekers. A total of 5,033 clothing kits for men, women and children were distributed to 763 newly registered households.

Operational context & New Arrivals

Despite various conflicts in some of its neighbouring countries, Niger has always kept its borders open, and is currently hosting 291,861 refugees and asylum seekers, with 65% coming from Nigeria, 27 % from Mali, 6% from Burkina Faso, and 2% from other countries. Furthermore, there are more than 347,648 Internally Displaced People (IDP) and Nigerien returnees (who have stayed outside the country for more than 10 years and who have recently returned to Niger).