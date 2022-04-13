Niger: Operational Update, February / March 2022

In March 2022, a total of 8,629 persons from North-West Nigeria crossed the border into Niger’s Maradi fleeing insecurity and violence. Registration, need assessments and response is ongoing.

Since the beginning of this year, Niger has witnessed various waves of Malian refugee arriving in Aballa and Ayorou in the Tillabery region. Since January, the number has accumulated to 2,245. In addition, 2,855 Niger nationals, reportedly come from the commune of Abala, arrived from Mali.

Furthermore, 9,384 Malians have arrived in various waves to the Tahoua region in Niger. Registration is ongoing